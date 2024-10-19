Gaston County: N.C. Senate District 43

N.C. Senate District 43 comprises nearly all of Gaston County except the northwest corner. District 43 is 27% Democrat, 38% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Brad Overcash is seeking his second term against challenger Corey Creech.

Democrat Corey Creech

Creech has a sparse digital presence but he appears to be a software engineering manager at GM Financial. He previously ran for the mayor of Ranlo and lost in a coin flip . He said in a Gaston Gazette interview that some of his key interests are in ending homelessness, increasing employment through training, DEI programs to promote unity in business, inviting businesses to Gaston County and reducing crime. He has a bachelor’s from Appalachian State, where he says he received a scholarship to be on the wrestling team , and a master’s in computer science from Strayer. He also calls himself a devout Christian. (Age ~53)

Republican Brad Overcash

Overcash is an incumbent and has served one term. He is an attorney at law firm Parker Poe. He has been involved with the N.C. Republican Party for years, as treasurer of the N.C. GOP and chair of the 10th District for the GOP. He says he is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He is also in favor of cutting taxes, funding public education and stopping inflation. He had one of the highest rates of participation/attendance in the most recent legislative session. He describes himself as a Christian and lifelong conservative. He has a bachelor’s from UNC Chapel Hill and a JD from Ole Miss. He is the father of two and lives in Belmont. (Age ~43)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.