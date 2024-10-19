Gaston County: N.C. House of Representative District 108

N.C. House District 108 is in the northeastern part of Gaston County. N.C. State Board of Elections data has the district as 25% Democrat, 40% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican John Torbett is vying to be elected for his eighth term. Torbett was uncontested on the 2022 general election ballot.

Democrat Sydnie Hutchinson

Hutchinson is a paralegal at a personal injury law firm and vice chair of the Gaston County Democratic Party. She says she supports affordable housing, public school funding, affordable and quality healthcare, stopping the affordability crisis, economic growth, raising the minimum wage and cutting taxes for working families. According to her LinkedIn page, she has an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech Community College. (Age ~31)

Republican John A. Torbett

Torbett has been a state house member since 2011. He is a former Gaston County commissioner. He supports school choice, job growth, tax reductions and environmental conservation. He says on his website , “Current Immigration law needs an overhaul in the effort to reduce the entry process times while also strengthening the security at our nation’s borders.” Following N.C.’s passage of the controversial HB2 bill in 2016 that required people to use the restrooms according to their biological sex, Torbett filed a bill to make a boycott an act of “economic terrorism .” He is endorsed by the National Rifle Association. (Age 68)

