Gaston County: N.C. Senate District 44

N.C. Senate District 44 includes the northwest corner of Gaston County as well as all of Lincoln and Cleveland Counties. District 44 is 24% Democrat, 43% Republican and 32% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Ted Alexander is seeking a fourth term in the November general election.

Democrat Henry Herzberg

Herzberg entered the race in August and replaced another candidate who had a sparse digital footprint and no website. The Lincoln County Democratic party describes him as “a veteran, small business owner and Cleveland County resident.” He says he is running so that “everyone in the state is fairly represented and continues to enjoy the freedom afforded by the United States of America.” He says he has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering. (Age ~ 68)

Republican Ted Alexander

Alexander is the incumbent and has been elected three times to the N.C. Senate. He is the former mayor of Shelby (from 2003-2011) and was the former chair of the Cleveland County GOP. He considers himself a “bona fide conservative” and admirer of Ronald Reagan. The issues he cites as important are public safety, supporting law enforcement, stopping sex trafficking and economic and community development. In 2021, he introduced Senate Bill 497 to stop social media censorship . He has a bachelor’s from UNC Charlotte and a master’s in historic preservation planning from Cornell University. He is the father of two grown children and was born in Morganton. (Age ~63)

