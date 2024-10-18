Gaston County: N.C. House of Representative District 110

District 110 has approximately 59,000 registered voters. Of those citizens, 32% are Democrat, 37% are Republican and 31% are unaffiliated voters. Incumbent Republican Kelly Hastings is running for his eighth term. Hastings was uncontested and had low turnouts during the 2022 and 2020 general elections.

Republican Kelly Hastings

Hastings is a Realtor and has been an incumbent in District 110 since 2011. On his website, he lists the following issues: voter IDs and election integrity, less crime and more public safety, less red tape, education and school choice, lower taxes, economic, energy and food security, border security, strong military, balanced budgets, infrastructure improvements and access to broadband, anti-partial-birth abortions, liberty, private property rights, Congressional term limits, 2nd Amendment rights, market-based healthcare solutions and the need to ban “the liberal ESG agenda.” He holds a bachelor’s from Appalachian State. (Age 62)

Democrat Justin (JW) Matthews

Matthews is an employee at a local Walmart distribution center. He has served as a Democratic precinct chair and election official. He cites the importance of defending education and putting an end to the abuse of power (the expansion of power of the Republican legislature). He says on his website, "We live in a state today with a government bent on increasing its own power rather than empowering the people." He appears to live in Lawndale. (Age ~24)

