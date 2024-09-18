North Carolina 2024 Legislature races

-
N.C. Senate District 37 is all of Iredell County and nearly 3% of Mecklenburg County voters who live along its northern border. Incumbent Republican Vickie Sawyer is seeking another term.
N.C. Senate District 38 is in the northern part of Mecklenburg County. According to documents from the N.C. Board of Elections, it is 44% Democrat, 19% Republican and 36% unaffiliated. Incumbent Democrat Mujtaba Mohammed is uncontested and seeking to be elected for a fourth term.
N.C. Senate District 39 is the southwestern corner of Mecklenburg County. Incumbent Democrat DeAndrea Salvador is uncontested and looking to be elected for her third term. District 39 is 41% Democrat, 20% Republican and 38% unaffiliated.
N.C. Senate District 40 is in central Mecklenburg County on its eastern border. Incumbent Democrat Joyce Waddell is seeking to be elected for the sixth time and is running against We the People candidate Jeff Scott. N.C. Senate District 40 is 52% Democrat, 12% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. It has the third-highest concentration of registered Democrats in the state.
N.C. Senate District 41 is currently central Mecklenburg County on its western border. District 41 has been redrawn since the 2022 election when it was in the northern part of the county. It was represented by Natasha Marcus, who did not want to relocate to keep her seat; she decided to run for N.C. Commissioner of Labor instead.
N.C. House District 88 is in the middle of the southern part of Mecklenburg County. Incumbent Democrat Mary Belk is uncontested for the first time and hopes to be elected for her fifth term. House District 88 is 42% Democrat, 19% Republican and 38% unaffiliated.
N.C. Senate District 42 is currently represented by Rachel Hunt, who is now running for N.C. lieutenant governor. It covers much of the southern and southeastern border of Mecklenburg County. District 42 splits as follows: 27% Democrat, 33% Republican and 40% unaffiliated.