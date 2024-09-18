N.C. House District 88: South-Central Mecklenburg County
N.C. House District 88 is in the middle of the southern part of Mecklenburg County. Incumbent Democrat Mary Belk is uncontested for the first time and hopes to be elected for her fifth term. House District 88 is 42% Democrat, 19% Republican and 38% unaffiliated.
Belk has served in the house for four terms, and this is the first time she has run uncontested. She is a partner in a vacation rental business and is a graduate of UNC Charlotte (she received her degree in her 40s in 2006 after her children were grown). She sponsored bills asking Congress to support statehood for Washington, D.C., and protecting the privacy of judicial officials. She is the mother of four adult children and a breast cancer survivor. Her son Ralph serves as her legislative assistant. She was present for 97% of the 610 votes during the last legislative session. She voted against the Republican majority in 234 of her votes, which made her the member of the Mecklenburg County legislative delegation who was most likely to vote against the GOP majority. (Age 67)