N.C. Senate District 41: West-Central Mecklenburg County

N.C. Senate District 41 is currently central Mecklenburg County on its western border. District 41 has been redrawn since the 2022 election when it was in the northern part of the county. It was represented by Natasha Marcus, who did not want to relocate to keep her seat; she decided to run for N.C. Commissioner of Labor instead.

District 41 is currently 52% Democrat, 13% Republican and 35% unaffiliated. This is Democrat Caleb Theodros’ first time in elected office. He is uncontested in the general election but won a competitive primary.

Democrat Caleb Theodros