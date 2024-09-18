N.C. Senate District 41: West-Central Mecklenburg County
N.C. Senate District 41 is currently central Mecklenburg County on its western border. District 41 has been redrawn since the 2022 election when it was in the northern part of the county. It was represented by Natasha Marcus, who did not want to relocate to keep her seat; she decided to run for N.C. Commissioner of Labor instead.
District 41 is currently 52% Democrat, 13% Republican and 35% unaffiliated. This is Democrat Caleb Theodros’ first time in elected office. He is uncontested in the general election but won a competitive primary.
Theodros (pronounced “ted-rows”) was chair of the Black Political Caucus, where he worked to “amplify minority voices.” He is running because he says the “state needs young and fresh leadership.” He says he wants to bring economic development, elevate schools (he was a supporter of the 2023 school bond that recently passed in Mecklenburg County) and prioritize mental health. He graduated from Harding High School and attended UNC Charlotte. Theodros previously ran unsuccessfully for City Council District 3 in 2019 against Victoria Watlington. In this year’s primary election, he beat three other contestants and overcame a challenge about his district residency. He is one of the youngest candidates running in the state. (Age 29)