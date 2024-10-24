N.C. Senate District 37: Northern Mecklenburg and Iredell Counties

N.C. Senate District 37 is all of Iredell County and nearly 3% of Mecklenburg County voters who live along its northern border. Incumbent Republican Vickie Sawyer is seeking another term.

Each N.C. Senate district represents approximately 200,000 citizens. N.C. Senate District 37’s voters split as follows: 21% are Democratic, 40% are Republican and 38% are unaffiliated voters.

Democrat Kate Compton Barr

Barr is running for longtime N.C. Sen. Natasha Moore’s seat (Moore is running for insurance commissioner) and acknowledges on Twitter that she is “ gerrymandered out of a chance .” She nonetheless is running because she wants to “make some noise and raise some hell.” Her website URL in fact is katebarcantwin.com. She told a TV station , “The thought of walking into the booth in November and only having one name on my ballot for my Senate district made me nauseous.” She believes “abortion is healthcare” and that “we need common sense gun laws to keep our communities safe.” She is also anti-gerrymandering. She lives in Davidson and has a bachelor’s and public health master’s from UNC Chapel Hill. She was a former Davidson Town Planning board member. She is a behavioral scientist at the University of Michigan’s Center for Academic Innovation, an entrepreneur who started a baby product company, and mother of two. (Age ~40)

Republican Vickie Sawyer