N.C. Senate District 42: Southeast Mecklenburg County and some central portions

N.C. Senate District 42 is currently represented by Rachel Hunt, who is now running for N.C. lieutenant governor. It covers much of the southern and southeastern border of Mecklenburg County. District 42 splits as follows: 27% Democrat, 33% Republican and 40% unaffiliated.

Democrat Woodson Bradley

Bradley is running for the N.C. Senate to bring “common sense solutions to the challenges facing public schools, women's health, civil rights, and the local economy.” She has a degree in economics and business administration. She was the former Democratic precinct chair for Precinct 140. She is a Realtor, an active community volunteer , Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parent and Zumba instructor. She is the mother of three and also says that she is a domestic violence survivor. She is a resident of the Ballantyne area of Charlotte. She graduated from Hollins University. (Age ~49)

Republican Stacie McGinn