N.C. Senate District 42: Southeast Mecklenburg County and some central portions

WFAE | By Charlotte Ledger
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:51 PM EDT

N.C. Senate District 42 is currently represented by Rachel Hunt, who is now running for N.C. lieutenant governor. It covers much of the southern and southeastern border of Mecklenburg County. District 42 splits as follows: 27% Democrat, 33% Republican and 40% unaffiliated. 

Democrat Woodson Bradley

Bradley is running for the N.C. Senate to bring “common sense solutions to the challenges facing public schools, women's health, civil rights, and the local economy.” She has a degree in economics and business administration. She was the former Democratic precinct chair for Precinct 140. She is a Realtor, an active community volunteer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parent and Zumba instructor. She is the mother of three and also says that she is a domestic violence survivor. She is a resident of the Ballantyne area of Charlotte. She graduated from Hollins University. (Age ~49)

Republican Stacie McGinn 

McGinn is a former business executive for Bank of America and has served as the general counsel of the Republican Party of Mecklenburg County since March 2023, where she has made election integrity her top priority, according to her campaign website. She helped other Republicans like Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari win re-election. As the head of legislation and public policy for the Republican Women of Greater Charlotte, McGinn worked with Moms for Liberty and lobbied in the General Assembly in support of the Parents’ Bill of Rights. During her competitive primary race in March, which she won 52%-48%, she was accused of accepting “an award for enacting diversity, equity and inclusion, woke ideology that applies unequal standards.” The award was from 2010 and accepted on behalf of the entire legal department at Bank of America at the time. On abortion, McGinn says, “I am pro-life and support reasonable limits that the vast majority of North Carolinians agree with.” She received her bachelor’s from Baylor University and a law degree from Georgetown University. (Age 64)
North Carolina 2024 Legislature races
Charlotte Ledger
