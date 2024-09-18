N.C. Senate District 39: Southwestern Mecklenburg County

N.C. Senate District 39 is the southwestern corner of Mecklenburg County. Incumbent Democrat DeAndrea Salvador is uncontested and looking to be elected for her third term. District 39 is 41% Democrat, 20% Republican and 38% unaffiliated.

Democrat DeAndrea Salvador

Salvador is serving her second term in the N.C. Senate and was the youngest woman elected to the N.C. General Assembly. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a director of partnerships at an energy technology startup based in San Francisco. The top issues listed on her website are affordable healthcare, education opportunities and advancing infrastructure. She sponsored legislation to have $4 million allocated to support the fire department of Steele Creek. She is a “5th generation Charlottean.” She holds a bachelor’s from UNC Charlotte and is pursuing an executive MBA at MIT. She received the Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award in 2022. Of all the legislators representing Mecklenburg County, she had the lowest vote participation; she did not cast a vote about 26% of the time in the past legislative session. (Age 34)