N.C. Senate District 38: Northern Mecklenburg County
N.C. Senate District 38 is in the northern part of Mecklenburg County. According to documents from the N.C. Board of Elections, it is 44% Democrat, 19% Republican and 36% unaffiliated. Incumbent Democrat Mujtaba Mohammed is uncontested and seeking to be elected for a fourth term.
Mohammed is a personal injury attorney and a former assistant public defender for Mecklenburg County. He has been elected to the N.C. Senate three times. In the most recent legislative session, he supported legislation upholding more pay for teachers with advanced degrees and seniority and anti-gerrymandering laws. He is pro-choice and supports child care and affordable housing. Mohammed holds a B.A. from UNC Charlotte and a JD from N.C. Central University. (Age ~39)