Cabarrus County 2024 Congressional Races

House District 8 comprises the southeastern border of Mecklenburg County. It also includes all or part of eight other counties in south-central N.C. including all of Union County and most of Cabarrus County. This seat has been held by Republican Dan Bishop, who is now running for N.C. Attorney General. Bishop won by a margin of 39 percentage points in the 2022 election. The 2024 race features Republican pastor and previous Congressional candidate Mark Harris versus a Democrat newcomer, Justin Dues, a businessman and former Marine.