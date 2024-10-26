© 2024 WFAE

Cabarrus County 2024 Congressional Races

  • Cabarrus County: U.S. House of Representatives District 8
    Charlotte Ledger
    House District 8 comprises the southeastern border of Mecklenburg County. It also includes all or part of eight other counties in south-central N.C. including all of Union County and most of Cabarrus County. This seat has been held by Republican Dan Bishop, who is now running for N.C. Attorney General. Bishop won by a margin of 39 percentage points in the 2022 election. The 2024 race features Republican pastor and previous Congressional candidate Mark Harris versus a Democrat newcomer, Justin Dues, a businessman and former Marine.
  • Cabarrus County: U.S. House of Representatives District 6
    U.S. House of Representatives District 6 is the northwestern corner of Cabarrus County, part of Guilford and Forsyth Counties, and all of Davie, Davidson and Rowan Counties. District 6 is 29% Democrat, 37% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Democrat Kathy Manning holds the seat currently but decided not to run again due to what she calls “egregiously gerrymandered maps.” Republican Addison McDowell is running against Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes