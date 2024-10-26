© 2024 WFAE

Cabarrus County: U.S. House of Representatives District 6

WFAE
Published October 26, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT

U.S. House of Representatives District 6 is the northwestern corner of Cabarrus County, part of Guilford and Forsyth Counties, and all of Davie, Davidson and Rowan Counties. District 6 is 29% Democrat, 37% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Democrat Kathy Manning holds the seat currently but decided not to run again due to what she calls “egregiously gerrymandered maps.” Republican Addison McDowell is running against Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes

Republican Addison McDowell

McDowell is a former lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield NC and has been endorsed by Donald Trump in this election, which was a key factor in his primary win over 5 other candidates. On his website, he cites the following issues: securing the border, protecting our jobs, defending the 2nd Amendment. His brother died of a fentanyl overdose several years ago. He has a bachelor’s from UNC Charlotte. (Age ~30s)

Constitution Candidate Kevin Hayes

Hayes appears to work in the IT industry and describes himself as a small business owner. He wants to “end the Federal Reserve, hold those accountable for the Covid issues, bring education home where it belongs, secure the border, and get spending under control.” He is a resident of Faison. (Age ~30s)
