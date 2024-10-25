Voting in South Carolina: What to know heading to the polls

Early voting in South Carolina runs through Saturday, Nov. 2. Since Friday, Oct. 25 half a million people voted early in the state.

Here’s what to know when heading to the polls.

What do I need to bring to be able to vote?

Voters must be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot for the election. South Carolina voters are required to bring a Photo ID.

What is an eligible photo ID and how can I get one?

Acceptable forms of Photo IDs include:

Driver’s license

ID card issued by the South Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles

Federal military ID

Voter registration card with a photo

United States Passport

To receive an eligible photo ID, a person who is already registered to vote can go to their county voter registration and elections office and have their photo taken. They will need to provide their date of birth and the last four digits of their social security number. This can also be done on Election Day. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles also provides free ID cards.

If a person is unable to get a photo ID, they can bring their voter registration card to the polls. They can vote by using a provisional ballot if they sign a statement explaining why they could not get a photo ID. Acceptable reasons include illness, disability, religious reasons, work conflict, lack of a birth certificate or transportation and more .

To vote this way a person must:

Tell the poll worker they do not have a photo ID and are unable to get one.

Need to show their non-photo registration card.

Need to sign a statement explaining why they could not get an acceptable form of photo ID.

Must have a valid reason and must cast a provisional ballot.

A provisional ballot will count unless the county board of elections does not believe your statement is truthful.

Where can I find my county board of election office?

To find your county board of elections office, click here . Information on this page includes the county board of voter and registration address, phone number, email, and director name for all forty-six counties.

How do I vote early?

Voters can vote early by visiting an early voting polling place in their county during the early voting period. Photo IDs are needed in order to vote in South Carolina.

Early voting hours:

8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Monday, Oct 21.- Saturday, Nov. 2. Early voting is closed on Sunday, Oct. 27.

When is the deadline for me to request an absentee ballot?

The deadline to complete and return an absentee ballot application is Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. Voters should receive their absentee ballot in the mail prior to Election Day.

I need assistance with my absentee ballot. Who can help me?

An immediate family member or authorized representative can request an absentee ballot for a voter and return the ballot in person. Both the voter and family member or authorized representative must fill out an Authorization to Return Absentee Ballot Form .

When should I receive and send in my absentee ballot? What is the deadline?

An absentee ballot must be completed and mailed in or delivered in person. The ballot must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Nov 5. (Election Day).

Mail-in ballots should be returned by mail one week before Election Day or earlier to ensure on-time arrival. When returning an absentee ballot in person, a voter must bring their photo ID.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

Voters can find their polling place online here .

When will polls be open on Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at the polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day will still be allowed to vote.

How do I get involved in working at the polls?

Election officials work the polls during early voting and on Election Day to ensure elections are secure and efficient. Positions available include Poll Manager and Poll Manager Assistants. Poll Managers must be registered to vote in South Carolina. To apply to become a Poll Manager, fill out this form . This is a paid position.

To learn more about the different positions, qualifications needed, and training, click here .

What are poll watchers and what can and can’t they do?

Election observers appointed by a political party or candidate in advance can be inside the polling place to monitor the voting process. The poll watcher must have an official letter from the party or candidate that names the precinct they are assigned to. They must bring their photo ID to show the poll manager upon arrival.

Each political party can appoint two watchers for every one thousand voters. Each non-partisan candidate can have one poll watcher.

Watchers can:

Observe the election process including opening and closing of the polls and can observe during early voting.

Take notes

Ask the Clerk and Poll Manager questions

Watchers can not:

Interfere with the election

Take photos or videos inside the polling place

Harass voters

Intimidate voters

Touch voting material or equipment

Communicate with voters inside the polling place

For more information about what poll watchers can and can’t do, click here .

Can I have someone drive and assist me at the polls?

Yes, in South Carolina voters with disabilities, who are blind, and who are illiterate may receive assistance from anyone (except for their employer or a representative of their union).

Poll managers have printed instructions for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

What measures are being taken to ensure votes are secure?

In January, the South Carolina Election Commission published its security booklet that highlights election safety and security measures. The South Carolina Election Commission is partnered with a number of organizations to ensure physical and cyber security including the South Carolina Department of Administration, Elections Infrastructure, Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and more.

To learn more about the security measures, click here .

Who can use curbside voting?

For those unable to enter the polling place even with assistance because of age or a disability, curbside voting is available. Others should not be in the car while the voter is filling out the ballot, unless the voter requires assistance. To learn more about curbside voting, click here .

I need assistance at the polls, but do not have anyone to help me. Who can help me?

Voters with disabilities can receive assistance from poll workers if they request it.

Can I bring my child with me to the voting booth?

Children under the age of 18 are allowed to be in the voting booth with their parent.

Is campaigning allowed at the polling place?

Yes, people can campaign at the polling place as long as they are 500 feet from the entrance. Campaign signs, posters or flyers are not allowed. Candidates can wear their name tag if it fits within a certain size limit, but name tags can not be worn inside the polling place.

Candidates can not intimidate voters or interfere with the election process.