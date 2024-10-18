-
Early voting runs through 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, in North Carolina. WFAE has created a supplemental FAQ to answer additional questions voters may have before they head to the polls, including questions we’ve heard from the public.
Find your sample ballot for the 2024 election
The North Carolina Board of Elections Monday voted unanimously to make casting a ballot easier for residents in the 13 western counties that were most devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene.
The 2024 election is nearly here. If this is your first election you want to know how to vote via absentee by mail. Questions about how to vote and make sure your ballot is accepted? WFAE has a step-by-step guide.