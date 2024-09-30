2024 How to vote Absentee By-Mail in North Carolina

The 2024 election is nearly here. If this is your first election you want to know how to vote via absentee by mail. Questions about how to vote and make sure your ballot is accepted? WFAE has a step-by-step guide.

First, collect your absentee ballot. You can request one online here or complete this form that can be mailed or returned in person to your county board of elections.

Your county board of elections must receive the completed and signed absentee request form by 7:30 pm on November 5.

You'll receive a ballot like the one below. Your ballot will come with an envelope. In Mecklenburg County, it looks like this on the front:

The back of the envelope is where you find the most important information needed to sign and submit your absentee ballot.

And the envelope will look like this on the back:

After you have completed your ballot, you'll get to tend to all the important details.

Step 1: Find a notary public or two witnesses.

To have a legal ballot there are a few requirements, the first is to have a witness that is 18 years or older.

A witness cannot be an owner, manager, director or employee of a hospital, clinic, nursing home or rest home in which you are a patient or resident.

A witness cannot be a candidate up for election unless the candidate is the voter's near relative. It cannot be someone who holds any federal, state or local elective office. It also cannot be a campaign manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party.

However, if you need assistance completing your ballot due to disability, you may ask any person who is at least 18 and is not a candidate to witness your ballot, regardless of the above restrictions.

For voters in a hospital, clinic, nursing home, or adult care home only: a candidate may witness your ballot if you requested their assistance due to a disability.

Your witness will confirm that you are enclosing your completed ballot in the envelope. A witness should not observe so closely that they will see what votes are marked. All that is required is that the witness sees that the voter is voting the ballot.

Step 2: Sign the envelope.

Sign the back of the envelope as certification that you are registered to vote and that it is your ballot enclosed.

Step 3: Have your witness sign the envelope.

Make sure the witness prints his or her name, lists a home address, and then signs in the box.

Step 4 (if needed): If someone helped you mark your ballot, your voter assistant must also sign.

You only need to do this if someone helped you mark your ballot or mail it. Otherwise, you can leave it blank.

Step 5: Review the requirements on the side of the envelope to make sure you have done everything correctly.

Be sure to place a copy of an eligible photo ID in the clear sleeve on the back of the envelope. If you can’t provide a copy of the ID, you can complete and place the Photo ID Exception form into the sleeve.

Step 6: Return your ballot.

If you are mailing it, make sure to affix the correct postage (73 cents first-class stamp or one Forever Stamp) to your envelope so that it is delivered in a self-addressed envelope. Ballots must be received at your county board of elections officer by 7:30 on Election Day. Board officials are urging voters to mail their ballot in early to give ample arrival time.

If you prefer to return it in person, you can do so at your county board of elections office during business hours, or at an early voting site from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2.

Step 7: Check to make sure your ballot has been received and accepted.

You can track the status of your ballot — whether it is still in route via mail and whether it has been accepted — at Ballottrax here.

If your ballot is not accepted, you can still vote in person if it is too close to Election Day to submit another absentee ballot. However, do not show up to the polls on Election Day to vote again if you have already submitted your absentee ballot. It is a felony to vote twice.

