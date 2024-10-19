2024 NC Governor Race

-
The North Carolina Democratic Party has a new mailer. It’s about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson passing bad checks and not paying his income taxes.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN in response to a report linking him to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments on a porn site more than a decade ago. The suit seeks $50 million in damages.
Will Mark Robinson's stumbling campaign for governor have any impact on Donald Trump's effort to win North Carolina? And what exactly are "reverse coattails?"
North Carolina Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor Josh Stein announced last week he has raised nearly $6 million, which his campaign called “record-breaking.” WFAE's Steve Harrison sat down with Stein last week in Greensboro. Here are excerpts from their conversation.