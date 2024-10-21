© 2024 WFAE

Inside Politics With Steve Harrison
The articles from Inside Politics With Steve Harrison appear first in his weekly newsletter, which takes a deeper look at local politics, including the latest news on the Charlotte City Council, what's happening with Mecklenburg County's Board of Commissioners, the North Carolina General Assembly and much more.

Overkill on Mark Robinson — or playing it safe?

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:26 AM EDT
In a Sept. 20, 2024 video posted on social media, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denied an explosive CNN report linking him to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments made on a porn site more than a decade ago.
MarkRobinsonNC
In a Sept. 20, 2024, video posted on social media, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denied an explosive CNN report linking him to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments made on a porn site more than a decade ago.

A version of this news analysis originally appeared in the Inside Politics newsletter, out Fridays. Sign up here to get it first to your inbox.

The North Carolina Democratic Party has a new mailer.

It’s about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson passing bad checks and not paying his income taxes.

And that’s it. An old story, on both sides of the mailer. No photo of Robinson with Donald Trump, no photos of Mark Robinson with any other Republican statewide candidates.

Robinson’s campaign has been in free-fall for nearly a month after CNN reported he made posts on a pornographic website a decade ago. He allegedly called himself a “black NAZI,” defended slavery, posted about transgender pornography and peeping on women in the showers. He denies it all and sued CNN this week.

Here are the current polls for the governor’s race:

Provided by Steve Harrison/WFAE

This is a huge lead.

Spending money to discredit Robinson — and only Robinson — doesn’t seem like the best ROI in late October, especially as other Democratic candidates are scrambling to tie their opponents to Robinson.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter.
