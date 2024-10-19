Charlotte Talks: Politics Monday

-
It’s Indigenous Peoples Day, and we’ll devote the hour to hearing what’s on the hearts and minds of this important, yet often overlooked voter population.
A look at the purple nature of the most purple of purple states: North Carolina, with political scientist Dr. Chris Cooper.
Politics Monday: A closer look at issues that matter most to Latino voters and voter registration effortsWe zoom in on an important and growing voter population in our area — the Latino community. In 2020, they played a significant role in helping Biden win the election. Now that Harris is running, what are those voters thinking?
On the next Charlotte Talks, a look at how officials are working to keep you and your vote safe during a time of heightened fears about the security of our elections.
We discuss the impact young voters may have on the election, the issues they care about, and their views on government’s role in our lives.
Politics Monday: As the new school year begins, a look at the role education is playing in the electionEducation, especially public education, is one of the dividing lines between left and right. From book bans to gender identity to school vouchers, we discuss the role schools are playing in politics ahead of November.
A look at the state of the Democratic Party as the DNC begins this week. Plus, how the event can impact the final stretch of the presidential race.
North Carolina Democratic leaders have made gaining ground in rural parts of the state a priority. Are the efforts working?