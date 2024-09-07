Politics Monday: The impact of young voters on the election

Young people are expected to help shape the 2024 election. According to research by the Berkely Institute of Young Americans, this is nothing new. The group had a “broad, decisive impact” on the midterm elections in 2018 and 2022, as well as the 2020 election.

The study also found that these young people, regardless of political affiliation, believe our society is fractured and government should play a role in fixing it.

All of this is to say the youngest generation of voters could have a massive impact on this election. According to research out of Tufts University, Generation Z voted at a much higher rate than previous generations in their first midterm election.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss what makes this youngest generation unique, what issues they care about, and how both parties are trying to recruit them — especially in swing states like North Carolina.

GUESTS:

Jazmyne Abney, HBCU and campus program manager with Common Cause NC

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University