Politics Monday: The safety, security and integrity of American elections

By Sarah Delia
Published September 14, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
The November election is inching closer and tensions are high. One concern heard throughout this from political season and voters alike, are questions around the security of our elections. Exactly how safe is your vote?
The November election is inching closer and tensions are high. One concern heard throughout this political season are questions about the security of our elections. Exactly how safe is your vote?

The November election is inching closer and tensions are high. Questions about the security of our elections are one concern heard throughout this political season from voters. Exactly how safe is your vote?

A new survey conducted by Catawba College shows most North Carolinians are confident their vote will be accurately counted in the November 2024 election — but concerns about voter safety are significant.

We dive into the everyday concerns around the integrity and security of our election process. We’ll discuss voter ID laws and what you need to bring — and not bring — to the polls this election cycle. We’ll also discuss the security measures in place to make sure every vote is counted. Plus, we’ll talk more on how the mail-in ballot process works and how those votes are counted and secured.

GUESTS:

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections
Dr. Chris Cooper, professor and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University
Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte and host of WCNC's "Flashpoint"  

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
