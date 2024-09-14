Politics Monday: The safety, security and integrity of American elections

The November election is inching closer and tensions are high. Questions about the security of our elections are one concern heard throughout this political season from voters. Exactly how safe is your vote?

A new survey conducted by Catawba College shows most North Carolinians are confident their vote will be accurately counted in the November 2024 election — but concerns about voter safety are significant.

We dive into the everyday concerns around the integrity and security of our election process. We’ll discuss voter ID laws and what you need to bring — and not bring — to the polls this election cycle. We’ll also discuss the security measures in place to make sure every vote is counted. Plus, we’ll talk more on how the mail-in ballot process works and how those votes are counted and secured.

GUESTS: