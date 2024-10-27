Politics Monday: Voting for candidates isn't the only decision voters will be making this election

By now, voters are familiar with the candidates they have to choose from and have more than likely made their decision on how they’ll vote. But Charlotte voters won’t just be deciding who gets elected into power, they’ll also be deciding on Charlotte’s three bond referenda. And, all North Carolina registered voters will be able to weigh in on a potential change to the North Carolina Constitution.

Charlotte’s three bond referenda total approximately $400 million. If passed, city leaders plan to use the funds to improve transportation, housing and neighborhood infrastructure. But it comes at a cost to the taxpayer — voters will decide whether or not city property taxes should increase to pay for the bonds.

North Carolina residents voting in this year’s election will see a constitutional amendment on their ballot. The question: Should only a citizen be able to vote in any election in the state?

Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly passed House Bill 1074 in June.

The wording in the North Carolina Constitution would be changed to read, “Only a citizen of the United States" can vote. Currently, the constitution states that “every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized” can vote.

Opponents of the amendment change worry the amendment is an attempt to stir up anti-immigrant sentiment, rather than solve a real problem.

We discuss all this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

