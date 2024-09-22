Politics Monday: A closer look at issues that matter most to Latino voters and voter registration efforts

On our latest installment of Politics Monday, we turn to an important and growing voter population in our state — the Latino community.

In 2020, Latino voters played a significant role in helping President Biden win the presidential election. Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is running on the top of the Democratic ticket, we take a closer look at how this community is viewing the election and who is winning their support.

It’s estimated about 13 million Latinos are eligible to vote but aren’t registered in the U.S.

We’ll discuss the issues that are important to Latinos in our area, what motivates them to head to the polls, and a look at efforts to encourage voter registration.