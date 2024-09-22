© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: A closer look at issues that matter most to Latino voters and voter registration efforts

By Sarah Delia
Published September 22, 2024 at 4:07 AM EDT
About 5.2 million new U.S. citizens are potential voters for the midterm elections.
On our next installment of Politics Monday, we look at what's on the hearts and minds of Latino voters.

On our latest installment of Politics Monday, we turn to an important and growing voter population in our state — the Latino community.

In 2020, Latino voters played a significant role in helping President Biden win the presidential election. Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is running on the top of the Democratic ticket, we take a closer look at how this community is viewing the election and who is winning their support.

It’s estimated about 13 million Latinos are eligible to vote but aren’t registered in the U.S.

We’ll discuss the issues that are important to Latinos in our area, what motivates them to head to the polls, and a look at efforts to encourage voter registration.

GUESTS:
Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of Carolina Migrant Network
Diego Barahona, editor for La Noticia
José Hernández-Paris, chief executive officer of the Latin American Coalition

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
