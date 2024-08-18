Politics Monday: Previewing the Democratic National Convention

Monday is the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

After a summer that started with a poor debate performance from President Joe Biden, the state of the party has changed. Biden has withdrawn and Vice President Kamala Harris has become the presumptive nominee. Recent polls show Harris overtaking former President Donald Trump in some key battleground states.

But will this honeymoon period last? There are still many on the left upset over the Biden administration’s stance on the war in Gaza. How will that impact the DNC and any potential protests in Chicago? Plus, as Democrats are set to nominate the first woman of color to the top of a major party presidential ticket, we learn more about the history of the party's platform and how it’s changed over time.

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Kazin, history professor at Georgetown University and author of the book “What It Took to Win: A History of the Democratic Party”

Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College