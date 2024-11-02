© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Voters and Election Guide
Learn everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming election, including how to vote in person or through the mail as well as local candidates' positions on various issues.

In the campaign's final days, Harris and Trump hold dueling rallies in the Charlotte area

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 2, 2024 at 7:59 PM EDT
Kamala Harris held a rally at PNC Amphitheater Saturday
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Kamala Harris held a rally at PNC Amphitheater Saturday.

Charlotte was the center of the political world for a few hours Saturday, as Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris both held campaign rallies in the area three days before the general election.

Harris held a rally at PNC Amphitheater Saturday, with musical acts such as Jon Bon Jovi and Khalid. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also spoke.

The crowd filled the seats of the venue, with numerous people sitting in chairs on the lawn. Harris urged North Carolinians to vote on Nov. 5.

“And we know who he is,” Harris said about Trump. “We know who he is. He tells us every day. But Charlotte, that’s not who we are, that’s not who we are.”

Hours before Harris spoke in Charlotte, Trump held a rally in Gastonia at a municipal airport hangar. The vice president’s plane and Trump’s personalized Boeing 757 shared the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Trump talked about Friday’s employment report, which showed the nation added only 12,000 jobs in October. Trump said that such a weak report will boost his reelection bid.

“How good was that?” Trump said. “To get those numbers four days before the vote — Thank you very much, sir. Thank you very much, sir.”

Trump acted as though he was referring to God.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trump was scheduled to hold a second rally in Greensboro on Saturday night. He’s also scheduled to be in Kinston on Sunday and Raleigh on Monday.

Nearly 4.2 million people have voted early in North Carolina after Friday’s early-vote totals were released.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Politics 2024 Election2024 Presidential Race
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison