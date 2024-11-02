In the campaign's final days, Harris and Trump hold dueling rallies in the Charlotte area

Charlotte was the center of the political world for a few hours Saturday, as Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris both held campaign rallies in the area three days before the general election.

Harris held a rally at PNC Amphitheater Saturday, with musical acts such as Jon Bon Jovi and Khalid. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also spoke.

The crowd filled the seats of the venue, with numerous people sitting in chairs on the lawn. Harris urged North Carolinians to vote on Nov. 5.

“And we know who he is,” Harris said about Trump. “We know who he is. He tells us every day. But Charlotte, that’s not who we are, that’s not who we are.”

Hours before Harris spoke in Charlotte, Trump held a rally in Gastonia at a municipal airport hangar. The vice president’s plane and Trump’s personalized Boeing 757 shared the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Trump talked about Friday’s employment report, which showed the nation added only 12,000 jobs in October. Trump said that such a weak report will boost his reelection bid.

“How good was that?” Trump said. “To get those numbers four days before the vote — Thank you very much, sir. Thank you very much, sir.”

Trump acted as though he was referring to God.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trump was scheduled to hold a second rally in Greensboro on Saturday night. He’s also scheduled to be in Kinston on Sunday and Raleigh on Monday.

Nearly 4.2 million people have voted early in North Carolina after Friday’s early-vote totals were released.