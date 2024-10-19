2024 Presidential Race

-
Former President Donald Trump says if reelected, he will invoke a centuries-old law to expedite the removal of undocumented immigrants. Can he? Here's what to know about the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
The ad spending, which includes at least $17 million by the Trump campaign, is part of a broader Republican strategy casting the Democratic Party as taking transgender rights to extremes.
While the two candidates have been crisscrossing the swing states for weeks, this is the first time they are literally crossing paths, with each of them holding events in the suburbs north of Detroit.
Anti-trans ads from the Trump campaign are in heavy rotation in North Carolina and other swing states. The ads' use of photos of transgender individuals to instill fear is extremely noticeable. WFAE's Steve Harrison wonders: Where is the outrage?
Vice President Harris' campaign is using the report to underscore the fact that she is younger than her Republican rival — who has not released much information about his health.
JD Vance issues sharp criticism of Biden administration's response to Helene in Greensboro town hallSenator JD Vance held a town hall in Greensboro on Thursday where he criticized the federal response to Hurricane Helene.
“Research has been consistent over time that voter fraud is infinitesimally rare,” one expert tells NPR.
The former President spoke at a campaign rally in the same location where a bullet grazed his ear in July. The shooter killed a man and injured two other people.
In a pair of weekend events in key swing states, Trump claimed Harris is "mentally disabled" and went on to suggest police violence could curb crime.
The Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against three Iranian hackers who allegedly compromised Trump campaign accounts and sought to erode confidence in the U.S. election.