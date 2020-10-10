Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday.
He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
Charles Bolden flew on four space shuttle missions, helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, and was later in charge of NASA under President Obama. He is one of the lucky few who have seen our planet as a blue ball through a window. He talked to Tommy Tomlinson in the latest SouthBound.
Roy Wood Jr. has spent a career telling jokes with sharp edges. He grew up in Birmingham and has spent more than 20 years doing stand-up, returning again to his experiences as a Black man and a Southerner. For the last five years he has also been a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” often coming back down South to poke at our contradictions and absurdities.
Cal Cunningham seemed like he had a real shot at winning North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat until a romantic text scandal was revealed last week. Tommy Tomlinson says if you’re conservative, you can’t disqualify Cunningham for adultery without disqualifying President Trump. And at this point, Sen. Thom Tillis can’t run away from Trump’s record.
I think one of the reasons President Trump’s most diehard followers admire him is that he refuses to live by the rules.All you had to do is watch the…
Issac Bailey has had to jump a lot of hurdles.He grew up in a family marked by violence -- including the arrest of his brother for murder.He developed a…
If you live in North Carolina, and you have not received a flyer, email, text message or robocall about the November election, congratulations – you’re…
A teacher wrote in the other day with something I’d never thought of about the pandemic and schools.She teaches in Union County, where students have been…
You can’t understand the South without trying to understand Charleston, South Carolina.Tourists know it for the pretty houses and five-star restaurants.…
Six months.That’s how long it’s been since we all had anything resembling a normal day.Six months and three days ago, the World Health Organization…
Anthony Hamilton, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from Charlotte, has spent his career working a fertile patch of rhythm and blues.Sometimes he…