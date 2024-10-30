Gov. Tim Walz tells door-knockers in Matthews, ‘You’ve got work to do’

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited Matthews Wednesday to rally door-knocking volunteers.

Walz encouraged over 200 volunteers with the local Democratic party to reach people who are still unsure if they will vote in this election.

“You've got work to do out there on the doors — we've got opportunities to make a difference," Walz said. “Get those folks who aren't quite sure. Get those folks who say things like, 'Oh, I'm not really into politics.'”

After the speech, volunteers went out to neighborhoods in Matthews and south Charlotte to knock on doors and get out the vote for Democrats.

MeckDems has gathered more than 5,000 volunteers to knock on close to 300,000 doors in Mecklenburg County this election cycle.

This is the fifth time Walz has visited North Carolina since joining the Harris ticket. After his time with volunteers, he headed to Greensboro and Asheville for campaign events.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also in North Carolina on Wednesday. She held an event in Raleigh and is scheduled to make an appearance in Charlotte on Saturday.