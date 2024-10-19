2024 Black Voters

-
Fewer Black voters in North Carolina have cast early, in-person ballots compared to this same point in the 2024 election.
Harris’ town hall with the influential radio host came at a crucial moment in the campaign, as polls show her struggling to cement the level of support she may need from Black men to win the White House.
Vice President Harris is racing to shore up support and turnout from Black male voters with new promises and a high-profile radio town hall.
Polls show that some Black men may be gravitating toward former President Trump or not vote at all. Vice President Harris and other prominent Democrats are trying to counter that.
We check in with Black voters who weren't excited about President Biden's campaign to see what they think of Vice President Harris on the trail.
Hurricane Milton made landfall last night as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. Today, we track its aftermath through Florida. And, why the GOP is gaining more Black male voters.
Polls show that former President Donald Trump has made inroads with Black voters. NPR's Leila Fadel visits one neighborhood in Detroit to see how he's gained appeal among this voting bloc.
The NAACP this week launched a sweeping ad campaign to mobilize Black voters in swing states. One ad addresses young Black men -- a key demographic for the Harris campaign.
WFAE partnered with Queens University of Charlotte to host: "Beauty and Barbershop: A Conversation About the 2024 Elections." The nonpartisan event aimed to foster dialogue and understand the thoughts of young people of color regarding the upcoming election.