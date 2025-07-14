© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The modern NAACP: Civil rights in a new era

By Chris Jones
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT
NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson speaks to the crowd with other leaders ahead of the 116 NAACP National Convention in Charlotte this week.
NAACP
NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson speaks to the crowd with other leaders ahead of the 116 NAACP National Convention in Charlotte this week.

The 116th NAACP national convention is underway in Charlotte, and the theme is “the fierce urgency of now,” a phrase taken from speeches about justice for all by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We step back from the convention to explore the work being done in between gatherings — examining how the country’s oldest civil rights organization is evolving to meet the moment and what it means to move with urgency.

Dominik Whitehead, chief of field, membership growth and unit sustainability at the NAACP, oversees the organization's grassroots efforts and implements strategies at all levels, local to national, to empower Black communities. His work includes listening to local needs, empowering leaders and addressing issues such as voter suppression. In cities like Charlotte, local branches are vital to the national strategy.

Trovon Williams is the senior vice president of marketing and communications at the NAACP. He offers an inside look at how the organization balances its historical legacy with modern media and the need to stay current. The NAACP is focused on amplifying community voices and combating misinformation that targets Black and Brown voters.

We speak with both leaders working for the country’s oldest civil rights organization and discuss what the NAACP's mission looks like in today’s polarized country.

GUESTS:
Dominik Whitehead, chief of field, membership growth and unit sustainability at NAACP
Trovon Williams, senior vice president of marketing and communications at NAACP

Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
