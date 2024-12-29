Esparza reflects on historic appointment as first NC Latino Cabinet member

Gabriel Esparza, who resides in Charlotte, will become North Carolina’s first Latino Cabinet member when he's sworn in with Gov.-elect Josh Stein on Jan. 11.

Stein selected Esparza earlier in December to lead the Department of Administration, which oversees state government operations. He spoke with WFAE about his appointment, its significance and his plans.

"I am super-honored to have been chosen by the governor-elect," Esparza said. "I appreciate the time he and his transition team have put into considering me as a part of the potential team and very much look forward to serving the people of North Carolina over the next four years."



Leading the Department of Administration

The Department of Administration is responsible for building and maintaining state-run facilities and managing state vehicles. Esparza says he can’t say if he is prepared to change things because he hasn't seen anything yet. He wants to come into the role and listen.

“What is it that’s going on?" Esparza asked. "Well, what’s not? Well, who are the people that are a part of the team who are? And the relationships that are important, including the legislative relationships as we work with the North Carolina General Assembly.”

However, Esparza has plans to focus on helping western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene.

“I look forward to not only seeing how the Department of Administration can be of service to the people of Western North Carolina as they recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, but also to be present in Western North Carolina," Esparza said.



Dedication to public service

Esparza has over 25 years of experience leading public and private entities. He previously worked with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Civil Service Commission and was also vice president of Global Business Development at American Express.

“It was nice to be in the business world, but I am much more fulfilled by being in public service and able to give back to people and communities that I live in," Esparza said.

Esparza launched a run for state treasurer in 2024, but lost to state Representative Wesley Harris, who is also from Charlotte, in the primary. He says his run on the campaign trail made him more aware of the most pressing issues for North Carolinians.

“The greatest thing for me was literally getting to as many parts of the state as possible, meeting people from all walks of life," Esparza said. "And, so ultimately, I ended up listening more than talking in most of those interactions.”



Historic firsts

Other firsts in Stein’s Cabinet include the state’s first Indian American member, Devdutta Sangvai, who will head the Department of Health and Human Services. Stein will also be the first Jewish governor of the state.

Over 1.1 million Latinos live in North Carolina, making them the fastest-growing demographic in the state. However, there are no Latino elected officials currently in the state legislature or statewide offices. That will change this year with the elections of Rep.-elects like Jordan Lopez and Brian Echevarria.

While Esparza sought to become the first Latino statewide elected official in North Carolina with his run for state treasurer, he will now be the state’s first Latino Cabinet member.

“It’s important to me and my family — and, obviously, there’s a piece of me that wishes it didn’t have to be me, that we as a state, as a country would have brought along other Latino leaders earlier in the game," Esparza said.

He hopes to make the Latino community proud, but at the forefront is representing all North Carolinians in this role.

“These roles are about serving the entirety of the people of North Carolina," Esparza said. "And, so I look forward to being as effective and transparent in all that we do — not only for the Latino community — but for all North Carolinians.”