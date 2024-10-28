© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County reaches 50,000 registered Hispanic voters

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:58 PM EDT

As the last week of early voting begins, there are now just over 50,000 Hispanic residents in Mecklenburg County registered to vote. That’s a sizeable increase from this time last year when fewer than 45,000 Hispanics were registered.

The Latino Civic Engagement Committee based in Charlotte has focused on increasing Latino voter turnout and registering Latinos who can vote.

“In a close race, as we have right now, our community can make the difference depending on to what side they vote," Wendy Mateo-Pascual, the group's coordinator, said.

Republicans and Democrats are courting Hispanic voters. About half of Hispanic voters in North Carolina are registered as unaffiliated.

Hispanic voters represent close to 6% of the electorate in Mecklenburg County, but turnout among Hispanics in the county has been about 3-4% of all registered voters in recent elections. Close to 11,000 Hispanics in Mecklenburg County have already cast their ballot in this election.
Tags
Race & Equity 2024 Election2024 Latino Voters2024 Local Elections
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger