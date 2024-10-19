2024 Local Elections

-
Republican incumbent Tricia Cotham has a new TV commercial attacking Democrat Nicole Sidman in their race for a critical southeast Mecklenburg state House seat.
-
South Carolina isn't a presidential battleground state like its neighbor to the north, but there are still local issues and referenda up for votes, including a statewide referendum on whether voting should be constitutionally restricted to citizens and hundreds of millions of dollars in bond spending.
-
Activists have placed political signs in Spanish telling noncitizens they cannot vote at polling places across Charlotte and North Carolina.
-
Former President Donald Trump is encouraging Republicans to vote early. So far, that's working in North Carolina.
-
Early voting in North Carolina began on Thursday and Vice President Harris’ campaign held two events in Charlotte to encourage people to vote early, as Democrats try to shore up turnout in a blue county where it’s traditionally low.
-
North Carolina residents voting in this year’s election will see a constitutional amendment on their ballot on noncitizen voting.
-
Early, in-person voting begins Thursday in all 100 North Carolina counties. There are 33 sites in Mecklenburg. For this year’s election, roughly 60% of all ballots are expected to be cast by mail or in-person early voting.
-
With early voting starting this week, taxpayers in the Union County Public Schools District will have to decide whether to greenlight a $39 million bond package that school officials say will address some of the district’s aging facilities.
-
Mike Causey is seeking a third term but faces a challenge from Natasha Marcus. Both candidates agree that in the wake of the flooding in western North Carolina, more homeowners need to have access to flood insurance – and often the mapping and data used to make coverage decisions are outdated or inaccurate.
-
The Hispanic Caucus of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party has started a new initiative to recruit volunteers and get Latinos to vote.