NC Democrats, California Gov. Gavin Newsom join early voters at UNC Charlotte

Early voting in North Carolina began on Thursday and Vice President Harris’ campaign held two events in Charlotte to encourage people to vote early, as Democrats try to shore up turnout in a blue county where it’s traditionally low.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and several voters at a news conference uptown to kick off early voting.

The speakers emphasized the importance of this election. During the press conference, Mayor Lyles emphasized the importance of being prepared before voters head to the polls.

“Now, the most important thing is you need to make sure that you have a photo ID to vote without that photo ID,” Lyles said.

“It will not matter. So let's just be diligent around what we can do and what we can do individually to support each other."

The younger generation could have a major impact on results nationwide — if they show up at the polls. Livingstone College student government president Ne’Khia Ray said a key to drawing the young vote is providing resources.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

“At my institution, we're doing rides to the polls where we provide transportation to the polls,” Ray said.

“And we also are educating our students on the politicians that are running for the different positions as well as what they stand for.”

After the news conference, Newsom headed to UNC Charlotte’s campus and spent time talking to students.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

While the presidential race is on many people’s minds, North Carolina has a crucial race for governor between Democratic nominee Attorney General Josh Stein and GOP nominee Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Newsom said the gubernatorial race could make a major difference in rights at the state level, especially when it comes to abortion.

"It's not just about national elections, about states, and candidly states in some respects are even more determinative as it relates to rights like abortion", Newsom said.

“Because the states are on the front lines of these rights battles. So, much of what's happened post-Dobbs goes back to the states. So your state of mind as a voter really has to be bottom up, not just top down.”

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

Early voting runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.