2024 Latino Voters

-
Activists have placed political signs in Spanish telling noncitizens they cannot vote at polling places across Charlotte and North Carolina.
-
Former President Donald Trump faced some tough questioning from Latino voters Wednesday night. He largely sidestepped those questions in his answers and instead stuck to his broader campaign themes.
-
North Carolina residents voting in this year’s election will see a constitutional amendment on their ballot on noncitizen voting.
-
During a town hall outside Miami, Trump touted his record on the economy, yet called Jan. 6 a "day of love" and would not back off false claims about Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.
-
The Spanish-language radio network Radio Campesina reaches millions of Latino voters, including in Arizona. It recently launched a campaign to fight false information ahead of this year's election.
-
Research shows 62% of Latinos believe abortion should be mostly legal. That’s a big jump from 20 years ago.
-
The Hispanic Caucus of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party has started a new initiative to recruit volunteers and get Latinos to vote.
-
A little more than three weeks out from the general election, the Hispanic Caucus of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party is starting a new initiative called Mecklenburg Unidos.
-
Vice President Harris took questions on inflation, immigration and the way she became the Democratic nominee from undecided voters in her first town hall.
-
With one month until Election Day, Latinos in North Carolina say regardless of who they are voting for, the economy remains their top concern.