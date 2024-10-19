2024 NC Attorney General Race

-
Republican Dan Bishop sued Democrat Jeff Jackson's campaign earlier this month. He alleges the campaign used a "push poll" to defame him.
North Carolina’s attorney general is a key – and powerful – position in the state. In addition to being the state’s top lawyer, it’s also been a launch pad to the governor’s office. Two congressmen, Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Jeff Jackson, are vying for the seat.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein is leading Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in polls for governor.
Republican Congressman Dan Bishop and Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson debated for the first time Friday in Charlotte in their race to become North Carolina’s attorney general.
Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of Waxhaw said the GOP should prosecute Democrats who have targeted former President Donald Trump.
As the Republican Party stampedes ever further to the right, politicians who were once the vanguard of the conservative movement, like Dan Bishop, find themselves with plenty of company.
Charlotte-area Republican Congressman Dan Bishop held his first news conference Wednesday as a candidate for North Carolina attorney general.