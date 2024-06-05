Dan Bishop compares fairness of Trump's NY trial to 1950 Alabama trial for an African American

Charlotte-area Republican Rep. Dan Bishop said in a radio interview Monday that New York’s prosecution of Donald Trump was rigged and added that the prosecution was as unfair to Trump as it would have been for an African American in Alabama in 1950.

Bishop, who is running for North Carolina attorney general, made the comments in an interview on WBT.

Bishop criticized New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to prosecute Trump for falsifying business records. Trump was convicted of 34 felonies related to falsifying those records to conceal his hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to influence the 2016 election.

Bishop and other Republicans have said Bragg’s prosecution was unfair in that the decision to make the charges felonies was highly unusual.

“When I say it’s rigged, they don’t go into it as a fair fight,” Bishop said. “They go into a place where they know the fight is unfair. It’s as bad as it was in Alabama in 1950 if a person happened to Black in order to get justice. That’s what they did in New York. It was fundamentally rigged. And the people who attack me for saying so can attack all they want. The fact is we have to stop with the unilateral disarmament.”

Bishop meant that the GOP must fight back against the Trump prosecutions.

Bishop did say he didn’t think it would be appropriate to criminally charge Biden for anything he has done. But he said Republicans should hold others accountable for acting in a way he believes was outside the law.

“Everybody who was involved in the attempt to take Trump off the ballot in Maine and Colorado should be prosecuted because that was similarly and utterly baseless,” he said. “When it got to the Supreme Court they never reached the merits it was so ridiculous — 9-0 on preliminary issues.”

Bishop said that includes Bragg and special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election and keeping classified documents at his home in Florida.

Bishop’s opponent is Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte.