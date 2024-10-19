2024 NC Superintendent of Public Instruction

-
The candidates running for state Superintendent of Public Instruction faced off in a debate in Southern Pines Monday, outlining their stances on school funding and safety, while also poking at each other’s records and past controversies.
-
One of the down ballot races in North Carolina gaining national attention this year is the contest for state superintendent. Democrat Mo Green and Republican Michele Morrow are both political newcomers, and their politics couldn't be further apart.
-
To stop guns in schools, NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for security cameras in bathroomsNorth Carolina state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow has made protecting students central to her campaign. The Republican home-school mother running to oversee the state’s public school system has assembled a 10-person school safety advisory board, pledged to rid schools of pedophiles and vowed to address gun violence by putting in place added security measures.
-
Two of the Republican Party's biggest donors are hosting a fundraiser for Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Michele Morrow.
-
In a surprise, incumbent State Superintendent Catherine Truitt was defeated by challenger Michele Morrow in the Republican primary. Morrow cast herself as more conservative than Truitt.