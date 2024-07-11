Bryan Anderson for WFAE
Bryan Anderson is a freelance reporter who most recently covered elections, voting access, and state government for WRAL-TV. He previously reported for the Associated Press and The News & Observer. You can subscribe to his newsletter here.
-
To stop guns in schools, NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for security cameras in bathroomsNorth Carolina state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow has made protecting students central to her campaign. The Republican home-school mother running to oversee the state’s public school system has assembled a 10-person school safety advisory board, pledged to rid schools of pedophiles and vowed to address gun violence by putting in place added security measures.