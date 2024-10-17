Early voting begins in North Carolina: What to know before heading to the polls FAQ  

Early voting runs through 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, in North Carolina. WFAE has created a supplemental FAQ to answer additional questions voters may have before they head to the polls, including questions we’ve heard from the public. (Click here to read a recent FAQ report on our website reposted from Carolina Public Press that covers many of the basics like where to find your sample ballot and what kind of IDs you can use to vote.)

I was impacted by Hurricane Helene. Can I still participate in the election?

Hurricane Helene’s flooding devastated western North Carolina on Sept. 28. The declared disaster areas cover 28 counties, three of which include the Eastern Band of Cherokee Tribal Area.

Those forced to relocate by the hurricane can request an absentee ballot to be delivered to their new location. If a voter has already requested an absentee ballot, they can contact their county board of elections to reissue a ballot to their updated location.

Absentee ballots can be requested online. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is the Tuesday before Election Day, Oct. 29.

Click here for more information about requesting an absentee ballot.

I lost my voter ID due to Hurricane Helene. Can I still vote?

Yes, voters who lost their photo ID due to Helene have a couple of options:

Voters can fill out a Photo ID Exception Form at their polling site. If the voter requested an absentee ballot, an exemption form will arrive with the absentee packet. Check the box for “Exception 3: Victim of a Natural Disaster” on the form and be sure to sign it before mailing it back.

Those already registered to vote can go to their county board of elections office and get a free photograph taken and receive a printed voter photo ID on the spot.

For more information about the photo ID requirement, click here .

How do I get involved in working at the polls?

Election officials work the polls during early voting and on Election Day. Duties include setting up voter equipment, processing ballots, securing the voting site and more. Election officials must be over the age of 17. To apply for a position, fill out this form . This is a paid position.

Who can monitor the election?

Election observers appointed by a political party in advance are allowed to monitor a polling place. According to North Carolina state law , each political party’s county chair can choose two observers at each voting place and up to 10 people for the whole county. The state party chair can pick up to 100 for the state. Unaffiliated candidates can appoint two observers per voting place.

What are election observers and what can and can’t they do?

An election observer can be inside the polling place to monitor the voting process.

Observers can:

Move around the polling place

Take notes

Leave and reenter

Take photographs before voting has begun and after voting has ended.

Observers can not:

Interfere with the election

Look at or take photos or videos of any voter’s marked ballot

Harass voters

Intimidate voters

Tamper with votes

Retain voter information

Can I have someone drive and assist me at the polls?

Yes, under North Carolina law all voters can receive assistance with voting from a family member.

Voters with specific disabilities or additional needs can receive assistance from people not related to them to assist them in the voting process (except for their employer or a representative of their union). Voters who fall under this rule include those who are illiterate, have a disability, lack English proficiency, or are blind.

Voters can ask for help at the polling place and explain to the chief judge of the polling place why they need assistance. The voter must point out who is assisting them and that person must be approved by the judge.

People assisting voters can not influence the voter's selection, reveal how the person voted, or take notes on what is happening in the voting booth.

What measures are being taken to ensure votes are protected and counted?

There are many safeguards in place to ensure elections are safe and protected. These include post-election procedures and audits, cybersecurity, certified voting systems, and trained, bipartisan election officials. To learn more about all the security measures in place in North Carolina, click here .

What is voter intimidation and what should I do if I experience voter intimidation?

Voter intimidation is a crime that includes any activity or interaction that would make a voter feel fearful, coerced, or threatened during the voting process, especially before someone has cast their ballot. Actions deemed to be voter intimidation include threats of violence, harm and doxing.

If a voter feels that they have been intimidated, they should notify an election official. The chief judge of a polling place is responsible for ensuring everything runs smoothly at a polling place.

Political signs: Where can you put them and what happens if you remove them?

Political signs may be placed alongside highways 30 days before early voting begins and must be removed 10 days after election day in North Carolina.

Under North Carolina law , it is a misdemeanor to remove political signs that are correctly and lawfully placed. However, if any signs are still there 30 days after the election has ended, they are considered abandoned, and anyone can take them down without any penalty.

Signs cannot be placed on the interstate; they must be 3 feet away from the road, and they can not obstruct the driver's view at an intersection or block/ replace an existing sign. There are also certain height and size restrictions for signs.

To place a sign at a home, business or religious institution, permission must be given by the property owner.

A city can create its own rules regarding how long campaign signs can remain up after the election has ended. If a political sign is still up 30 days after the time allowed in the city's rules, it’s considered abandoned, and anyone can take it down without penalty. If a city doesn’t create its own rules for political signs, the general rules from the state apply.

Who can use curbside voting?

For those unable to enter the polling place even with assistance because of age or a disability, curbside voting is available. To learn more about curbside voting, click here .

I don’t have a ride. How can I get to the polls?

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has bus routes that go to various polling places. To locate early voting sites in the Charlotte area and surrounding counties, click here . To book and purchase a ride to the polls, download the CATS-Pass app .

I need assistance at the polls, but do not have anyone to help me. Who can help me?

Voters experiencing difficulties at the polls should request assistance from an election official.