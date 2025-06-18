© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte gets huge win as Cotham's transportation bill clears state House in 102-6 vote

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
The Lynx Blue Line train
WFAE photo
/
The Charlotte Ledger
Charlotte hopes to build more light rail if a new sales tax increase is approved

The North Carolina state House on Monday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would allow Mecklenburg County voters to decide whether to raise the sales tax by 1 cent to pay for a multi-billion-dollar roads and transit plan.

Going into the legislative session this year, supporters of the bill said it had a 50-50 chance of being approved.

But Mecklenburg Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham’s bill — known as the PAVE Act — passed the full house 102-6 on second reading. Though one final vote in the House remains, Wednesday represents a huge win for Cotham, as well as Charlotte leaders, who have been trying to get a transportation plan for the last five years.

If approved by the state Senate, the bill would allow Mecklenburg County commissioners to hold a referendum on whether to increase the sales tax. The bill calls for 40% of the money to be spent on roads. No more than 40% could go to rail transit, with 20% of the funds going to the bus system and new on-demand microtransit.

Voters could decide on the tax in November.

All members of the Mecklenburg delegation voted in favor of the bill, except for Carolyn Logan, who was absent.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
