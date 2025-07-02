Mecklenburg County commission starts transit referendum process

Mecklenburg County commissioners are starting the process to place a referendum on a transit and transportation sales tax increase on the ballot this November. They’ve scheduled a special meeting for July 30 to finalize the referendum language and set an Aug. 6 hearing for residents to give their feedback.

If voters approve the referendum, Mecklenburg County’s sales tax would increase by one percentage point, to 8.25%. The increase would fund billions of dollars' worth of road and rail projects in the county, including the Red Line commuter rail to the north and the east-west Silver Line light rail.

Governor Josh Stein signed the bill enabling the referendum earlier this week.

