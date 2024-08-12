© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local Olympians: How they did in Paris

By Wendy Herkey
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Team USA defender Cassie Sumfest, right, in a June 6 match against Team Great Britain. Sumfest, a 2021 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, is traveling to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a provisional athlete.
Will Palmer/Frank Uijlenbroek
/
Courtesy of Team USA Field Hockey
Team USA defender Cassie Sumfest, right, in a June 6 match against Team Great Britain. Sumfest, a 2021 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, traveled to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a provisional athlete.

The Paris Olympics have come and gone, but many athletes with Charlotte ties made us proud at home through competition on the world stage.

We’ll be joined by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni, who spoke to many of these athletes before and during the Games.

We'll also talk to a play-by-play announcer who covered track and field competitions, which included many competitors with Charlotte roots.

GUESTS:

Nick Carboni, sports director at WCNC. He interviewed most, if not all of the local athletes that competed in the Paris Olympics.
Bill Spaulding, a regular play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils, but he was “moonlighting” during the Olympics as one of the track and field play-by-play voices for NBC.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey