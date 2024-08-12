Local Olympians: How they did in Paris

The Paris Olympics have come and gone, but many athletes with Charlotte ties made us proud at home through competition on the world stage.

We’ll be joined by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni, who spoke to many of these athletes before and during the Games.

We'll also talk to a play-by-play announcer who covered track and field competitions, which included many competitors with Charlotte roots.

GUESTS:

Nick Carboni, sports director at WCNC. He interviewed most, if not all of the local athletes that competed in the Paris Olympics.

Bill Spaulding, a regular play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils, but he was “moonlighting” during the Olympics as one of the track and field play-by-play voices for NBC.