Charlotte's mobility plan: a discussion about Charlotte's transit plan changes, how Matthews feels about BRT, and what transit success would look like

By Wendy Herkey
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:39 AM EDT
A CATS bus.
Charlotte Area Transit System
A CATS bus.

There are a lot of mixed feelings and criticism aimed at the Charlotte region’s transit plans.

In an effort to make the $25 billion plan more attractive to lawmakers in Raleigh, more money would be spent on roads than originally planned, and less on rail.

Some areas of the county still have their original plan in place, like the Red Line to Lake Norman.

But Matthews' plan shifted from rail to bus rapid transit. This angered officials and residents there. Matthews Mayor John Higdon is voicing his frustration with the mobility plan, and Matthews recently voted to oppose the compromise plan.

Cornelius commissioners voted to support the new transit sales tax.

We’ll talk about what the plan was supposed to be, about the compromise, and how transit leaders will define success for the city’s transit plan.

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
