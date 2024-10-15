Valerie Bauerlein's 'The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty'

Note: This program originally aired Aug. 20, 2024.

The murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh in South Carolina in the summer of 2021 captured the attention of people around the world.

The tragedy shined a light on a family that had a historical influence in the South Carolina Lowcountry reaching back generations.

Alex Murdaugh’s life spiraled out of control as the murders of his wife and son, a late-night boat accident, a botched murder-for-hire, drug use, defrauding of law firm clients, and more, came to light.

These events are all laid out in Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein's book "The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty."

Bauerlein joins guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss it all.

GUEST:

Valerie Bauerlein, author of "The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty"