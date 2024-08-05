Charlotte movie critic Sean O'Connell talks about his new book on Bruce Willis, Hollywood and more

Movie critic Sean O’Connell has been a Charlotte Talks regular for well over a decade, bringing WFAE listeners his reviews of the latest movies and his predictions for which ones will be winners and losers at the box office, first representing South Charlotte Weekly and WCNC, and later CinemaBlend.

In more recent years, O'Connell has extended his reach from movie reviews to many, many star-studded interviews with Hollywood mainstays. And he shares his interviews — and his thoughts on movies and the movie industry — on CinemaBlend, and on his ReelBlend podcast along with co-hosts Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy.

O’Connell is the author of multiple movie-themed books: one focused on the Synder Cut and "Justice League"; one about SpiderMan’s history in Hollywood; and now his new book, which explores the legacy of Bruce Willis.

We’ll catch up with Sean to talk about his new book, about this summer’s slate of movies and what’s happening in the world of Hollywood.

Sean O’Connell, managing editor of CinemaBlend, co-host of ReelBlend podcast, movie critic and author of three books, the newest released this summer — "Bruce Willis: Celebrating The Cinematic Legacy of an Unbreakable Hollywood Icon"

