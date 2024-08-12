Puppets, villains and dance in Disney's 'The Lion King'

Broadway and Disney’s "The Lion King" is back in the Queen City for another multiweek visit.

The musical has been on Broadway since 1997 and began its first national tour in 2000.

The show has been seen by more than 50 million people worldwide, marveling at the beautiful scenery, the emotional coming-of-age story, the unforgettable music — but also the costumes, the masks and puppetry.

We take a look behind the curtain to learn some of the little-known facts about the puppetry and its crucial role in bringing the animals of "The Lion King" to life.

We’re joined by the puppet supervisor, the dance supervisor and "Scar" himself!

GUESTS:

Michael Reilly, puppet supervisor for "The Lion King." He’s been working on "The Lion King" since 2000

Geoff Myers, dance supervisor for "The Lion King" (also a Charlottean)

Peter Hargrave, “Scar” in "The Lion King"