© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Puppets, villains and dance in Disney's 'The Lion King'

By Wendy Herkey
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT
"The Lion King" is on now at Blumenthal Arts' Belk Theater.
Blumenthal Arts
/
Blumenthal Arts
"The Lion King" is on now at Blumenthal Arts' Belk Theater.

Broadway and Disney’s "The Lion King" is back in the Queen City for another multiweek visit.

The musical has been on Broadway since 1997 and began its first national tour in 2000.

The show has been seen by more than 50 million people worldwide, marveling at the beautiful scenery, the emotional coming-of-age story, the unforgettable music — but also the costumes, the masks and puppetry.

We take a look behind the curtain to learn some of the little-known facts about the puppetry and its crucial role in bringing the animals of "The Lion King" to life.

We’re joined by the puppet supervisor, the dance supervisor and "Scar" himself!

GUESTS:

Michael Reilly, puppet supervisor for "The Lion King." He’s been working on "The Lion King" since 2000
Geoff Myers, dance supervisor for "The Lion King" (also a Charlottean)
Peter Hargrave, “Scar” in "The Lion King"

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey