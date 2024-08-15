Local News Roundup: Presidential candidates visit NC; Matthews board opposes transit sales tax; CMS news heats up as new school year approaches

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Both major ticket presidential candidates visit North Carolina this week to talk economy. We'll discuss former President Trump's speech in Asheville from Wednesday and preview Vice President Harris' visit to Raleigh on Friday.

The Matthews town board voted unanimously this week to oppose the one-cent sales tax for transit expansion in Mecklenburg County. That’s after commissioners were livid when they were told transit to Matthews would be in the form of buses and not rail. We’ll fill you in.

Charlotte plans to vote on purchasing the Red Line track next month. What do we need to know leading up to that vote?

After a ruling to the contrary, North Carolina will now be allowed to include RFK Jr. on the ballot for president, a new ruling says. Cornel West will also be on the ballot. We’ll talk about why.

As this year’s CMS school year nears, the CMS board makes changes and additions to seats in magnets for next school year.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

