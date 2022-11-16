© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks and WFAE’s EQUALibrium present a public conversation on disability awareness and accessibility in Charlotte

Published November 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Jeff Cravotta
Accessibility Public Conversation

What does it mean to live in an accessible city? What would that look like, and does Charlotte fit the bill?

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities (accessibility) as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability not to meet their needs or access to employment.

According to a 2021 study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 19.1% of people with a disability had employment. In comparison, 63.7% of people without a disability were employed. Additionally, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was twice as high as for those without a disability.

Is Charlotte an accessible city? We talk with local advocates and city officials about what MAKES an accessible city, learn what is being done to ensure this civil right is properly implemented in Charlotte and explore what needs to be done to create a more accessible environment for the future.

GUESTS:

Judith Brown, founder of Project 70Forward

Patricia K. Keul Operations Director for Disabilities: IN North Carolina

Terry Bradley Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator for the City of Charlotte

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
