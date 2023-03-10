Performers' information from 'The Power of Black Storytelling'

Thank you for viewing our songversation, "The Power of Black Storytelling." We hope you learned more about Black storytelling and culture. We created this page so you can stay tuned with the artists when they have upcoming events.

Frederick Murphy, documentarian and founder of History Among Us

In 2016, Murphy founded History Before Us, a project centered on capturing, preserving, and advocating influential history. At the beginning of 2017, he started traveling the Southeastern region of the United States, interviewing survivors of Jim Crow, the courageous individuals who didn't make the headlines.

These untold stories prompted him to complete the award-winning documentary 'The American South as We Know It.' Murphy, a Licensed Professional Counselor by trade, utilizes tactful questioning, empathy, and reflection to obtain relevant information needed to produce an authentic narrative of African-American/American history. Frederick also has a Master's degree in Transformative Leadership and is an educator in higher education.

Sean (SWATS) Watson, music producer and vocalist for Music for Synchronization

A native of North Carolina, SWATS has deep roots in music-making. He began creating sounds early in life with his immediate family, who hail from Philadelphia. SWATS's sound incorporates elements of some of his favorite genres, including, but not limited to, Hip-hop, Pop, and EDM. SWATS's knack for tactical lyricism and vocal harmonies brings an excitingly unique and undeniable presence to his music and performances.

His music has been featured in various video games and television shows like All Elite Wrestling, where alongside his oft-time collaborator, Omega Sparx, he co-wrote "Up In the Clouds," the entrance theme for the popular wrestler Scorpio Sky. This song and another named "Victory" were featured on AEW's Album titled "Who We Are," a project hosted by the legendary Bootsy Collins, dedicated to many of the league's African American athletes. This album was gifted to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hannah Hasan, co-founder, spoken word poet, and speaker for Epoch Tribe

Hasan is the recipient of the 2021 Hermitage Fellowship and an award-winning, highly acclaimed spoken word poet and storyteller who believes that our stories can set us free with themes that center on home, social justice, racial justice, women's rights and more. Hannah is often commissioned to write and perform powerful customized poetry and provide speeches and workshops for events, conferences and meetings.

Hasan has interviewed hundreds of people throughout the United States, written their stories, and recruited and managed storytellers — who learned these stories and performed them for different storytelling events — that were all created to shed light on some of the most critical social issues of our time.

In addition to her work as a performance artist, Hasan is a skilled event hostess and facilitator. She graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Arts and Full Sail University with a Master of Fine Arts. She lives in Charlotte with her husband, Jamaal.

Cheryl (Sparkle) Mosley, storyteller and musician

Mosley, also known as the "Story Dove" and "Sparkle," is a professional storyteller, writer, teaching artist, motivational speaker, emcee and workshop facilitator who entertains, educates, motivates, enlightens and engages audiences of all ages and all occasions. Mosley served as national president of the National Association of Black Storytellers, Inc. (NABS) 2002-2004, past president-board of directors 2004-2006, president-elect 2000-2001, and member of the board of directors starting 1999. NABS festival director for San Diego, CA - 2006, Richmond, VA - 2001, and co-festival director for Winston Salem 1999. Also, she was the editor of the NABS Spread The Word newsletter former state president of the North Carolina Association of Black Storytellers, Inc. (NCABS) 1997-2001. Former producer and host of the Time Warner Cable TV Show "Express It!" and weekly WGIV.AM radio show.

Kojo Bey, founder of Drums 4 Life

Bey is co-founder of SOUNDS OF AFRIKA Drum and Dance Troupe and has been performing and teaching African drumming as a healing art for 20 years. He has facilitated drum circles at Fortune 500 companies and for primary, secondary and university students.

Kojo's early "overstanding" of the healing of music led him to study with master teachers from around the world, eventually earning him the title "Drum Doctor" from his drum-making and repair studies. He is a Spiritual Life Coach and has found much success using the drum as the key tool for his clients. He conducts ongoing drum circles to support humanitarian efforts domestically and abroad. Bey is the Founder of Drums 4 Life and works closely with music therapists and clinicians when drum therapy treatment plans include therapeutic and clinical assessments for clients.

